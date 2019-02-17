Home

Jean MacDonald Marks

Jean MacDonald Marks Obituary
97, widow of Donald H. Marks, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Born in Otsego, MI, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Daisy Tilley MacDonald. An avid bowler, she was a former rural route mail carrier in Michigan before she and her husband came to Kentucky. In Kentucky, she was a public-school bus driver and bookkeeper with UK. She is survived by her daughters, Ardean Marks, Lexington and Rhonda Kucynda, Sedalia, MO; as well as five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. No memorial service is planned. In lieu of memorials or flowers, the family requests a moment of silence in Jean's honor.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 17, 2019
