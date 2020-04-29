|
87, widow of John W Walters, Sr. passed away April 24, 2020. She was born to the late Thomas G. Price, Sr. and Anna B. Price on January 9, 1933, in Elkhorn City, KY. She will be deeply missed by her children and their families. Jean is survived by her children, John W. Walters. Jr. (Newby) Lexington, KY and Sissy Walters, Santa Fe, NM; 4 grandchildren, Drew Walters (Kate), Seattle, WA, Megan Taylor (Andrew), Johannesburg, SA, Robbie Walters, Indianapolis, IN, Sydney Rosen, Aspen, CO. and great granddaughter, Ellie Taylor, Johannesburg, SA. Jean attended University High School and the University of Kentucky. Friendships formed from ‘Aura Jeans’ U High days were an enduring mainstay throughout her life. Jean resided in both Central and Eastern Kentucky, settling with her family in Lexington in 1974. Jean and John met at the Saratoga Restaurant in Lexington the day John returned from service in Korea. They were married August 9, 1955. Jean's service passion was helping support young children. She volunteered as a Teachers Aid at Roy G Eversole Elementary School in Hazard as well as the Cultural Enrichment Program of Perry County. Upon moving to Lexington, Jean partnered with Ed Gage to start Gage Interiors. Interior design was her creative passion, and the business thrived for many years. Jean continued her efforts to support young children through her volunteer work with Baby Health Service in Lexington. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas G. Price, Jr., and granddaughter Kelsey B Rosen. Her family appreciates all those who faithfully cared for her these past years, with special thanks to Nicole Bryan. A private burial will be held at Lexington Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Baby Health Service.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 29, 2020