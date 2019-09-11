|
|
TROGDON Jean Rousseau, 83, passed away on September 7, 2019. Jean was born April 27, 1936 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late John M. and Vivian Taylor Rousseau. She was a graduate of Glasgow High School, Centre College and the University of Kentucky. Jean held a degree in Home Economics and a minor in English. She taught Home Economics at Temple High School in Temple, Texas and was an English teacher at the Margaret Hall School in Versailles, Kentucky. She later became a bookkeeper for several Bluegrass area horse farms; a career she loved. Jean became active in politics as well during Wendell Ford's campaign for Governor. She was elected the President of the Fayette County Democratic Women's Club. She revitalized the club and started the annual "Fling for Funds" dinner and dance, raising money for local Democratic political races. In 1983, Jean and her husband Fred received the Steve Banahan Award for their outstanding service to the Democratic Party in Fayette County. She was a charter member of the Stonewall Garden Club. Jean loved gardening, and flowers were her passion. She so enjoyed the nurturing process of seeds and bulbs to the fruition of flowers and plants that would return every year. She was also an avid reader who loved going to the library, and was quite the artist. She loved to create works of oil and water color. Jean was a loyal friend, full of laughter and personality (acerbic at times), a trusting confidant, a loving wife, a fabulous mother and a connoisseur of good bourbon. Cheers Jean! Your life has touched so many, and we are all better for the blessing of knowing you. Your scandalous wit and your warm embracing personality. There is so much to miss, but now you are home. Besides her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her son, John Edwin Trogdon. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years; Frederick Edwin Trogdon, a daughter; Mary Grace Trogdon Howard and beloved son-in-law Todd Wright, her favorite brother-in-law; Robert "Bob" Trogdon, her cousin; Jimmy (Gay) Brashear and her daughterin-law; Pamela (Jim) Trogdon Lawless. There will be a Memorial Visitation on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 11:00am 2:00pm at Milward-Southland Drive. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bluegrass Care Navigators (2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504) or to The Lexington Humane Society (1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504). www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 11, 2019