FEASBY Jean Ruth, It is with great sadness the family must share, at this time, the passing of our mother, Jean Ruth Feasby. She was born March 2, 1925 in Evanston, Illinois to the late Clarence Emerson and Ruth Albertine (Dubratz) Dwyer. Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard Edgar Feasby and brother, James Clarence Dwyer and sister-in-law, Nancy Dwyer. She is survived by her daughter, Beverley Lyn Gilbert (Eric) and her son, Wayne Howard Feasby (Natali) and six grandchildren, David, Amanda, Laura, Justin, Leah and John and seven great-grandchildren. Jean was born in Evanston, Illinois and lived most of her life in Dayton, Ohio. Upon marrying Howard, they lived in Burlington, Ontario and retired in Lexington, Kentucky, with a short move to Fort Myers, Florida, returning to Lexington. After the death of her beloved husband, she moved to Carmel, Indiana. She was an interior decorator "extraordinaire", with a long time commitment to the Decorator Showcase House in Lexington, raising funds for the Ombudsmen Society. She loved gardening and was a member of the Royal Botanical Gardens and was instrumental in starting the Griffin Gate Garden Club. She was a long time member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. She will be entombed in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle, Ohio on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in Jean's name to: Nursing Home Ombudsman Agency of the Bluegrass, 3138 Custer Drive, Suite 110, Lexington, KY 40517. Online condolences for Jean are available at www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 16, 2020.