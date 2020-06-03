Jean Sowder Snyder, 88, of Richmond, passed away Sunday May 31, 2020 at The Willows at Citation in Lexington. She was born on January 10, 1932 in Garrard County, KY to the late Herbert and Clyda Wooten Sowder.Jean graduated from Paint Lick High School and retired from Eastern Kentucky University. Surviving is a son, Gary Snyder(Tonya) of Richmond; two daughters, Donna Grubb(Victor) and Liz Ross(Rodney) both of Richmond; four grandchildren, Taylor Ross(Pilar) of North Carolina, Garrett Ross of Virginia, Alexa Snyder of Richmond, and Christian Snyder of Richmond; two great-grandchildren, Brigit and Pia Ross; a sister, Geneva Bandy of Lancaster; a brother, Paul Sowder(Peggy) of Lexington; a sister in law Katherine Sowder; and nieces and nephews, Debra Bryant, Lisa Wade, David Sowder, Mark Sowder, and Paula Denton. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Sowder and a brother in law, George Bandy.Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Spurlin Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be 1:00 PM until service time.Burial will be in Lancaster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 3, 2020.