Home

POWERED BY

Services
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean T.W. Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean T.W. Miller Obituary
Jean T.W. Miller, 75, life companion of the late Lamarr “Sonny” Miller, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her home on Tates Creek Road. She was born in Greenock, Scotland on July 2, 1943 to the late Matthew and Jeanie Napier. She was a homemaker and loving mother to her sons, Terry Lee Klema (Crystal), Sean Anthony (Susan Conley) Miller and Joshua Lee (Diana) Miller, grandchildren, William Joshua Klema, Dakota, Anthony, Bennett and Annie Desirea Miller, great-grandchildren, Lyrik Alayna Phillips and William Joshua Klema, Jr. and a sister, Anne “Nan” McAleney. She was preceded in death by a son, Lamarr Lee Miller II and a sister, May Stevens. Graveside services will be 3:00 PM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens with Pastor Troy Morrison officiating. All family and friends are welcome to attend. Betts & West Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now