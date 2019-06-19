|
|
Jean T.W. Miller, 75, life companion of the late Lamarr “Sonny” Miller, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her home on Tates Creek Road. She was born in Greenock, Scotland on July 2, 1943 to the late Matthew and Jeanie Napier. She was a homemaker and loving mother to her sons, Terry Lee Klema (Crystal), Sean Anthony (Susan Conley) Miller and Joshua Lee (Diana) Miller, grandchildren, William Joshua Klema, Dakota, Anthony, Bennett and Annie Desirea Miller, great-grandchildren, Lyrik Alayna Phillips and William Joshua Klema, Jr. and a sister, Anne “Nan” McAleney. She was preceded in death by a son, Lamarr Lee Miller II and a sister, May Stevens. Graveside services will be 3:00 PM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens with Pastor Troy Morrison officiating. All family and friends are welcome to attend. Betts & West Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 19, 2019