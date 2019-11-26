|
|
WILSON (Wilma) Jean, Dignified, humble, kind, sweet-spirited and classy are some of the words that describe Jean Wilson, who departed this life on November 22, 2019. She was living at Sayre Christian Village in Lexington, KY. Jean's life began in Olive Hill, KY on January 12, 1926 with her parents Enoch Mabry and Mary Belle Wright Mabry. As a teen, she moved with her family to Morehead, KY where she met Marvin Holt Wilson, Jr. They married in 1945 and spent the next 57 years building a life together, with the joy of two children. Jean and Marvin lived in Greenup, KY, Morehead, KY and Beavercreek, OH. They retired to Lexington, KY in later years, enjoying being closer to family. Jean loved the role of grandmother to three grandsons. Strawberry waffles and stuffing balls were her specialties. Her two greatgrandsons made her eyes light up when they visited her to play ball or decorate the Christmas tree at Sayre. A homemaker who had a talent for sewing, she made virtually all her young daughter's clothing. Later she created handmade baskets that now grace the homes of her family. She was a long-time member of Central Christian Church in Kettering, OH and South Elkhorn Christian Church, Lexington. Preceding Jean in death were her parents, husband Marvin, son Larry and one sibling, Wanda Maxine Wallace. Surviving are her daughter, Lynn (Tony) English of Lexington, KY; daughter-in-law Sandie Wilson of Beaver Dams, NY; grandsons, Andrew (Reva) Russell English of Lexington, KY, Adam (Kerstin) English of Sugar Hill, GA, and Nathan (Megan) Wilson of Latham, NY; great-grandsons Marvin Friend Russell English of Lexington, KY, and Truett Joseph English of Sugar Hill, GA; two half-sisters, Janice Harris of Olive Hill, KY, Jenny Lewis of Skokie, IL, and one half-brother, Enoch Mabry, Jr. of Peebles, OH. We are grateful to the many people at Sayre Friendship Towers and Sayre Reflection of Life Community, where Jean enjoyed tender and compassionate care. She handled her progressive memory loss with grace. We will celebrate Jean's life on Tuesday, November 26 at South Elkhorn Christian Church, 4343 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington. Visitation will be 2:00-3:30 PM, with a memorial service 3:30-4:30. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to Sayre Christian Village, 3775 Belleau Wood Drive, Lexington, KY 40517.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 26, 2019