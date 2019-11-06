|
Gladys Jeane Walker of Magnolia Way, Nicholasville passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at the Lexington Veterans Administration Community Living Center. Born Oct. 7, 1932 in Ronceverte, W.Va., she was one of nine children of Lemuel and Ada Grace Leslie Walker. Jeane was admired by her friends for her intelligence, graceful demeanor, strong will, southern charm and beauty. Having departed from the hills of W.Va. shortly after high school, Jeane worked briefly with GE in Lexington, then entered the Army WAC service. After serving she returned to Lex. and even though she lived in other states, Kentucky was her home and final resting place. Jeane worked with Dr. Gayle Alexander at the Blue Grass Animal Hospital in Lex., where she acquired her love for animals. She attended business college and worked secretarial and accounting jobs. At her side in the final days of her life were her brother James and wife Donna Walker. Nieces: Genny Bruce, Kim Walker, Leslie and husband Adrian Martin. Nephews: Kenny Spencer, Mike Walker, Carl Ridgeway, and Robert and wife Joanne Bruce. Sister and brother, Juanita Eidell and Henry Walker also were there for her at the end to comfort her. Jeane leaves behind two brothers and three sisters as well as many nieces and nephews. At Jeane's request, arrangements for cremation will be provided by Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home of Nicholasville with no services to be provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Christian Church, 1360 Bethany Rd., Nicholasville, Ky. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of both the Cooper Drive and Leestown campuses of the VA for their exceptional and compassionate care of Jeane during her final days. To sign Jeane’s Guestbook, go to www.hagerandcundifffunerals.com. Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home values nothing more than the trust placed in us by the Walker Family to care for Jeane. This obituary was lovingly submitted by Jeane’s family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 6, 2019