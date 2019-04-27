Jeanette (Wilson) Ball, Harlan, Kentucky, passed away from this life with peace and grace early in the morning of Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the University of Kentucky's Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice. Born on October 26, 1926 to Arch and Ella Sandifer Wilson in Middlesboro, Kentucky, Jeanette had five beloved siblings: three sisters: Axie (Wilson) Graves, Bert (Wilson) Simmons, and Eula Gray (Wilson) Owsley; and two brothers: JB Wilson and Delano Wilson. Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband, Kyle; both of her parents; and all five siblings. She is survived by her sons, Mike and Kevin (Vickie); her two granddaughters, Megan (Joel) Watson and Madison (Josh) Haywood; her two great-granddaughters, Kylie Elizabeth Watson and Emily Jane Watson; a very special sister-in-law, Polly Ball; and a host of dear friends: Evelyn Rains, Pat Francis (the Thelma to Jeanette's Louise), Julia Mitchell, and Jerri Hobbs, among others. Visitation for Jeanette will be held at Harlan Baptist Church on Saturday, April 27th, from 10:00 am until 12:00pm, with the funeral following at 12:00 pm, with Pastor Josh Haywood officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to Harlan Baptist Church, 102 West Mound Street, Harlan, KY 40831 or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Harlan. Harlan Funeral Home has been entrusted with assisting the Ball family. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary