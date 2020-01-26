|
GORDON Jeanette Bernzweig, 94, died on Fri., Jan. 24, 2020. She was born February 21, 1925 in Louisville, KY, but spent most of her life in Lexington. She was the daughter of Louis and Jean Bernzweig and had one brother, Joseph. She was married to George Gordon (Harry Gordon Scrap Co.) for forty-two years until his passing in 1988. She is survived by her four children, Stanley Gordon, Sandy (Thomas) McClain, Lynn (Richard) McCreary, and Ruth (Benjamin) Baker. She has seven grandchildren, Kathryn (Andy) Lynch, Thomas McClain II, Scott McClain, Bryon (BJ) McCreary, Molly McCreary Bottoms (Keith), Erin Baker, & Gregory Baker and three great-grandchildren. She was a graduate of the Beauty Culture & Beauty Science and owned and operated The Thimble from 1972-1981 with daughter Ruth and friend Nancy Hulett. She was active and volunteered for several functions and organizations throughout Lexington including the Garden Club, Temple Adath Israel, Pink Lady at Good Samaritan Hospital, The Elks Lodge, "Warm Up America" and bowling (until the age of 82). Jeanette has so many dear friends and anyone who knows her will describe her always saying, "I love you" and smiling. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Lexington, or Temple Adath Israel. The family will have a private memorial service. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 26, 2020