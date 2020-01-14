|
|
Jeanette Jones Drake, widow of Charles Coleman “Tut” Drake died January 10, 2020. Formerly of Winchester, KY, she was the twin daughter of the late William Meriwether Jones, Jr and Nancy Randol Jones, and a graduate of the 1954 Class of Clark County High School. She also attended Transylvania College. Jeanette was preceded in death by each of her siblings and their spouses William M. “Wickie” Jones, III (Barbara), Eleanor Jones Shields (John Robert) and Josephine Jones McIntire (Bill). She is survived by her brother-in-law Dr. Robert M. Drake, Jr (Georgia). Jeanette has several nieces and nephews who enjoyed her company and helped care for her in recent years. She enjoyed her many friends and the staff at The Lafayette and the family appreciates the excellent care she received at Lexington Country Place and from the Hospice team from Bluegrass Care Navigators. In lieu of flowers, Jeanette has requested memorial contributions to First Christian Church, 1305 Audubon Avenue, Lexington, KY 40503. The Funeral Service will be ?at 2:00pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020? at Milward-Southland, (391 Southland Dr., Lexington, KY 40503). Visitation will be ?from 4:00pm - 7:00pm on Tuesday, January 14? also at Milward-Southland. Burial will be at Lexington Cemetery following the Funeral Service. Joe Cooper will officiate. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 14, 2020