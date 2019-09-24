|
PABIAN Jeanette P. Pabian, 97, wife of the late George H. Pabian, died Sept. 22. A native of Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of William and Martha Jatczak. She moved to Lexington in 1957. Her career in accounting included working for the Sante Fe Railroad, Abbey Finishing and H&R Block. While being a stay-at-home Mom, she enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing bridge. She was a volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital and also AARP Income Tax Service for seniors. She is survived by her children, Barbara Wheeler (Gary) and William Pabian (Karin), two grandsons; Bradley Pabian (Pamela) and Scott Pabian, a great granddaughter; Caroline Pabianand numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. Friends may call at Milward-Southland location, Tuesday 4-7pm. Funeral mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Wednesday 10am. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Catholic Church, American Macular Degeneration Foundation or Bluegrass Care Navigators. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 24, 2019