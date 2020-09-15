Jeanette Watkins, 89, passed away on Thursday; September 10, 2020 in Granbury, Texas. She was born November 16, 1930 in Jenkins, Kentucky to Orville and Sarah Bradley Price. Jeanette was a lifelong and very devoted member of the Catholic Church. She considered St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Lexington, Kentucky her home church and was an Associate for the Sisters of St. Francis. Jeanette was also an organizer for church events, she loved hosting, throwing parties and she dearly enjoyed people. She always had Christmas Open Houses that would last for two days. Jeanette and Jack loved to dance and they actually met while doing the jitter bug at Eastern Kentucky University. Jack preceded her in death in 1992. Jeanette was the loving mother of (3) children; her daughter, Barbara Townsend and husband David of Granbury; her sons, Robert Watkins and wife Diana of Maumee, Ohio and William Watkins and wife Camille of Cincinnati, Ohio. She is also survived by (8) grandchildren, Leslie, Emily, Patrick, Maxwell, Christopher, Joseph, Tori and William as well as (3) great-grandchildren, Leo, Beau and Margot. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 am on Thursday, September 17th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton located at 1730 Summerhill Dr., Lexington with visitation a half hour prior at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, Kentucky under the direction of Milward Funeral Directors. In honor of her legacy and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital stjude.org/donate
