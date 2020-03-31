|
|
VANCE Jeanne Claire Coleman, 67 of Vero Beach, Florida and Lexington, Kentucky passed away March 29, 2020. Jeanne was born in Pikeville, Kentucky September 17, 1952 to the late Harold Miller Coleman and Grace Dotson Coleman. Jeanne is survived by her beloved husband of forty-seven years Stuart E. Vance, sister Susan Hodapp (Michael), nieces Sara Rumsey (Dexter) and Kate Harrison (Thorp), great nieces Stuart and Sally, and great nephews Peyton and Harry and her sister-in-law Mary Lee Muir. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 31, 2020