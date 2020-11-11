Jeanne Elizabeth VantreeseAugust 1, 1931 - November 10, 2020Lexington , Kentucky - 89, passed away November 10, 2020; Born in Paducah, Kentucky on August 1, 1931 to the late Troy D. and Eva Malone Wilson. Jeanne was a member of Immanuel Baptist church, where she served as records secretary for over 20 years. She is preceded in death by her husband C. Thomas Vantreese Jr. and her son, David Vantreese. She is survived by her children, Deborah Vantreese and Daniel (Kerri) Vantreese; daughter-in-law, Susan Vantreese; five grandchildren, Sarah Arnett, Jade Vantreese, Elijah Vantreese, Corrie Brogle, and John Vantreese; five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Zach, Rowan, Asa, and Grace; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service begins at 1PM CST Friday, November 13, 2020 in Woodlawn Memorial in Paducah, KY. Visitation will be from 5-8PM Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street, Lexington, KY.