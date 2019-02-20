Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
HUMSTON Jeanne, 63, went home to be with the Lord on Sat. February 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Wayne Humston. Survivors include children, Michael Humston (Brooke) and Sheri Humston; brothers, Alan Maupin (Gloria) and Ronald Maupin (Karen); and five grandchildren, Abigail and Marissa Wheeler, Lacey and Lilly Humston, and Ashton Helbig. Services will be 10:30AM Thurs. at Kerr Bros.-Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson. Visitation 4-9PM Wed. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019
