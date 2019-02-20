|
HUMSTON Jeanne, 63, went home to be with the Lord on Sat. February 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Wayne Humston. Survivors include children, Michael Humston (Brooke) and Sheri Humston; brothers, Alan Maupin (Gloria) and Ronald Maupin (Karen); and five grandchildren, Abigail and Marissa Wheeler, Lacey and Lilly Humston, and Ashton Helbig. Services will be 10:30AM Thurs. at Kerr Bros.-Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson. Visitation 4-9PM Wed. at the funeral home.
