60, beloved Daughter, Sister, Wife and Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on August 5, 2020. She entered this world on July 30, 1960, in Rochester, NY, born to Dewey and Bunny Burton. She is survived by her Husband of 35 years, Pete Mirabito, her daughters Crystal (Nathan), Cassidy (Frank), and Marki, grand-babies Kaylee, Samuel, and Marshall, mother Bunny Burton, siblings Janet, Danny, Suzy, Steve and Lisa, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Dewey Sr., siblings David, Donna, Mark, and Dewey Jr. Jeanne's spirit, dedication, and kindness shone brightly throughout her whole life, as a Wife, a mother, and a friend. Her passion for her loved ones and those in need was unmatched. Jeanne founded the Our Mims Retirement Haven (OMRH) where she used her gifts of compassion and healing to restore the health and spirit of over 40 aged horses, including her childhood hero, Our Mims. Her legacy lives not only in the hearts of those she touched, two legged and four, but in the way she shaped the world for the better. Details for her memorial service will be announced at a later date and can be found on OMRH’s Facebook page or website. In lieu of flowers, contributions to OMRH would be appreciated. www.hintonturner.com