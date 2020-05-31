Jeanne Laurel Fulmer Watts, 97, widow of Dr. Franklin S. Watts, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 surrounded by her family. Jeanne was born February 25, 1923 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Lillian Gwynn and William Bennett Fulmer. She was a 1944 graduate of Lancaster General Hospital School for Nurses. Jeanne was a First Lt. in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps during WW II, were she served twenty months stationed in New York City, Richmond Virginia, and later at Fort Meade, Maryland. Jeanne met Franklin at an Officer’s dance, they were later married on June 28, 1947. Jeanne was an active member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, were she was a choir member, altar Guild member, and a former Sunday school teacher. Jeanne decided in her later years to attend the University of Kentucky. She enjoyed golf, and tennis, she was an avid bridge player, she had a love for ballroom dancing, classical music and travel. The most precious thing to her was her family, she loved spending time and taking care of them. Jeanne will be lovingly remembered by her two sons, William F. Watts, Woodford County, Stephen K. Watts (Carol), Woodford County, two grandchildren, Jamie Campbell Megginson (Ron), Madison Heights, Virginia, Patrick Watts, Woodford County, two great grandchildren, James Campbell, and Molly Campbell, Louisville, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Watts Campbell, and grandson, Dr. Gordon Moore Campbell, Jr. Jeanne’s family would like to give special thanks to St. John’s Pastoral Care, Louise Jones, and Ann Richmond. Caregivers, Pam Caldwell, Arien Champion, Allyson Ross, Wendy Wilhoit, Hospice of Frankfort, and Dr. William Childers. Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home has been entrusted with the service arrangements for Jeanne. A private Memorial Service will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Versailles. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 210 N. Main St. Versailles, Kentucky 40383. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence, share memories, on Jeanne’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 31, 2020.