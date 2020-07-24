MASON Jearold Lee, 83, husband of Donna E. George Mason, died July 22, 2020 at his residence in Nicholasville, KY. Born Oct. 22, 1936 in Princeton, IN, he was the son of the late Ora D. and Freda V. Pemberton Mason. Mr. Mason received his undergraduate and master's degrees from Indiana State University and had been employed as a psychologist with Vincennes Community School Corp. He also performed disability determination testing for the State of Indiana. Later he was a self-employed in residential remodeling. He was a member of Jessamine Christian Church. Interests included fishing, blacksmithing and model airplane building. Survivors other than his wife include five sons, Bradley Cannon, Bryan (Jeanie) Cannon, Roger (Debra) Cannon, Mitchell (Audra) Cannon and Eric Mason; ten granddaughters; three grandsons, three great grandchildren; and two sisters, Daisy Jalbert and Imogene Butler. Funeral services will be private at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Minister Lee Faust. Burial will take place in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be his five sons and grandson, Zachary Cannon. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.