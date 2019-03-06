BARJUCA Jeff, 57, husband of Karen Barjuca, went to be with the Lord in the early evening of March 3, 2019. Jeff was an expert craftsman, chef, and bourbon and cigar connoisseur. He had a deep love for his family, friends, and made everyone feel welcomed. He was kind, selfless, and had a laugh that was contagious. In addition to his wife Karen, he is survived by his mother, Ellen Barjuca; 6 children, Nick Barjuca (Anesha), Ally Martin (Kyle), Matt Barjuca, Bryn Barjuca, Wil Begley, Malvery Begley; 2 grandchildren, Izzy and Braxton Barjuca; 2 siblings, Chris Barjuca (Vicki) and Stacy Pickle (David); and stepmother, Betty Barjuca. Jeff was preceded in death by John Barjuca, his father. A celebration of his life will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Thurs, March 7, 2019, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY 40513. Visitation will follow the service from 5:30 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary