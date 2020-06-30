Jeffery Kendrick
Jeffery Alan Kendrick, 58, husband of Florence Loman Kendrick, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born in Delaware, Ohio on October 5, 1961 to the late Yvonne “Bonnie” Hawkins Kendrick and the late Lonnie Kendrick, Jr. He was a retired nurse, member of the Apostolic Fellowship Church, Kentucky Colonel and Mason and Past President of Kentucky and Jessamine County Foster Parent Association. Survivors include sons, Steven Kendrick, Jeremy (Alyssa) Kendrick’s, granddaughter, Makayla Kendrick, brothers, Edward (Betty) Kendrick, Michael Kendrick, and sister, Vivian Kendrick Arriaga. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica Kendrick and a son, David Kendrick. Services will be 12:00 PM, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Rodney Murphy officiating. Visitation will be 5-8:00 PM, Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 30, 2020.
