Jeffrey Albert Walters
June 8, 1957 - November 14, 2020
Morehead, Kentucky - Jeffrey Albert Walters, 63, of Morehead, passed away peacefully at his home Nov. 14, 2020.
Born June 8, 1957, in Corning, NY, he is the beloved son of Betty Jean Pierce Walters of Lexington and the late Jack Everett Walters.
He is also survived by his wife Melissa Bustamante Walters; children: April Ryant of Lexington, Jeremy Walters (Miao Li) of Chino Hills, CA, Jeffrey Walters (Sarah) of Charlotte, NC, Joshua Walters (Heather) of Anderson, SC, Justin Walters of Seoul, South Korea, Erica De La Rosa (Joseph) of Lexington, Faith De La Rosa of Lexington, and Grace De La Rosa of Morehead; 8 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals is caring for arrangements. Sign guestbook at www.northcuttandson.com