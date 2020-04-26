|
ROGERS Jeffrey McDowell, 57, born Lexington, KY September 29, 1962 died unexpectedly at home from a heart attack on April 16, 2020. Jeff, loving husband of 21 years to Joanna McCarty-Rogers was also handler/ proud puppy daddy/train er to Sister T their adored AKC Boston Terrier. Jeff is survived by his mother Dianne Jefferson Luby, siblings Kelley Rogers; Chris Luby; Sarah Brock (David) son William; step-brothers Craig Luby (Heather); Clay Luby (Meg); step-sister Shelby Luby, three children from a previous marriage: Cassie Baeker (Zack) children Chester and Morris; Whitney McDowell Rogers; Samuel Deering Rogers and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. In-laws Mr. and Mrs. William K. McCarty (Phyllis); Marlene McCarty (Christine Vachon) daughter Guthrie; Jim McCarty (Libby) sons Riley and Charles. Jeff was preceded in death by his father James L. Rogers, step-father J. Carroll Luby, maternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. James L. Jefferson (Marjorie), and paternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Kelley G. Rogers (Lillian). Jeff was a graduate of Sayre School and Eastern Kentucky University. As an archaeologist, he created curriculum for Hocking College, had findings and writings published in professional journals, taught students from Wickliffe Mounds Archaeological Field School the art of surface collecting, served as Crew Chief and dug thousands of shovel tests and units. Jeff was currently writing a book, 1975. Colleagues mused that Jeff, a successful vintage jewelry dealer specializing in precious metals, had 'the best eye' in the business for finding truly unique 'one of a kind' items. An animal lover, fisherman, hiker, outdoorsman, reader, treasure hunter, Jeff was also a music lover extra ordinaire! Musician John Prine died due to COVID-19 and Jeff found comfort in Neil Young's special release of Fireside Sessions. Please listen to Warren Zevon's rendition of Keep Me in Your Heart as you remember Jeff. He was cremated Sunday, April 19, 2020. Memorial service will follow at a later date. Jeff's ashes will be scattered in the Atlantic Ocean at the Lago Mar Resort and Club in Fort Lauderdale, FL where he spent many happy summers with his cherished grandmother Marjorie Land Jefferson.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 26, 2020