WAGNER Jeffrey Howard 58 of Georgetown, KY died on Friday October 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jeff was born on May 25, 1961 in Oregon, OH to Roland and Barbara Wagner. He received his degree in electrical engineering from the University of Toledo and had worked for Pilkington for about 30 years. Through his work, he travelled around the world and enjoyed the food of Italy, the drinks of Germany, and the countryside of China. He loved to bike, especially on the beautiful backroads of central Kentucky. He loved rock music, particularly the bands Rush and Kansas. Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Sandra; his children, Ashley, Mike, Connor, and Anna; grandson, Dominic; sisters Vicki Laurell (Mike), and Wendy Lewis; brother, Gary (Lori); father, Roland; and his many beloved nieces and nephews. Jeff was proceeded in death by his mother, Barbara; and his brother-in-law, Ken Lewis. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 12 noon -4:00pm with a Celebration of Life Service held at 4:00 pm at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home 400 S. Coy Road Oregon, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Georgetown Cancer Center Colors of Cancer 5K, Georgetown, KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 8, 2019