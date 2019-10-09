|
Nellie L. Jelley, widow of John L. Jelley, passed Oct. 8, 2019. She is survived by a son, John D. Jelley (Marie); a daughter, Debbie Watts and Wayne Longworth; two grandsons, John D. II and Jared Jelley; a granddaughter, Dr. Janey Watts; two brothers, Gene (Sandy) Cornett and James (Maude) Cornett; two sisters, Ruby Kennedy and Ruth (Jerry) LaClair; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Thursday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 9, 2019