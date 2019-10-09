Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Jelley Nellie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jelley Nellie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jelley Nellie Obituary
Nellie L. Jelley, widow of John L. Jelley, passed Oct. 8, 2019. She is survived by a son, John D. Jelley (Marie); a daughter, Debbie Watts and Wayne Longworth; two grandsons, John D. II and Jared Jelley; a granddaughter, Dr. Janey Watts; two brothers, Gene (Sandy) Cornett and James (Maude) Cornett; two sisters, Ruby Kennedy and Ruth (Jerry) LaClair; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Thursday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jelley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.