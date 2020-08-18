1/
Jenifer Stermer
STERMER Jenifer, Beloved daughter of the late Jeanette "Kloey" (nee Klosterman) and John Stermer, loving sister of Jay Stermer. Passed away suddenly on August 12, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Catharine of Siena Church, 2848 Fischer Place, Cincinnati (visitation outside due to COVID-19, masks must be worn) from 9:15 AM until time of funeral Mass inside at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to your charity of choice. www.vittstermeranderson.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
09:15 - 10:00 AM
St. Catharine of Siena Church
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Catharine of Siena Church
August 17, 2020
Jennifer was such a wonderful person and my best friend at St Ursula. She hosted a wonderful surprise birthday party for my 16th birthday. I will never forget how much fun we had. I loved sleep overs at the Stermer’s home. Mrs. Stermer made me feel like part of the family and Mr. Stermer always had something funny to say and would often read articles out of the newspaper as ‘Kloey’ fixed dinner. Jay was always into his music and was a great big brother for Jenny.
I am so sorry for your loss and mine too.
With sympathy and love, Kathleen Jones Wilkins
Kathleen Wilkins
Friend
August 17, 2020
Please accept our most heartfelt sympathies.

Rita Besl's family: Babs & Bill Gilman, Pati Besl, Dale & Geri Besl, Jodi & Ed Knollman
Babs Gilman
Family
August 15, 2020
My beautiful, beautiful friend, I will miss you forever. Love you , Liz.
Liz Taylor
Friend
