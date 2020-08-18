Jenifer Stermer

Jennifer was such a wonderful person and my best friend at St Ursula. She hosted a wonderful surprise birthday party for my 16th birthday. I will never forget how much fun we had. I loved sleep overs at the Stermer’s home. Mrs. Stermer made me feel like part of the family and Mr. Stermer always had something funny to say and would often read articles out of the newspaper as ‘Kloey’ fixed dinner. Jay was always into his music and was a great big brother for Jenny.

I am so sorry for your loss and mine too.

With sympathy and love, Kathleen Jones Wilkins

Kathleen Wilkins

Friend