Jennifer Lee Spradlin, 52, of Versailles, lost her courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born on May 21, 1968 in Lexington, Kentucky, the daughter of Charles Herbert and Wand Lee Leake Spradlin. Jennifer was a graduate of Tates Creek High School and received her master’s degree from the University of Kentucky. She was a devoted UK fan, and was an Environmental Control Supervisor at Kentucky Division for Air Quality. She was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Mensa and Beta Gamma Sigma sorority. An avid member of 4-H and former coach of the UK Equestrian team, Jennifer was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Woodford County Historical Society. Jennifer was preceded in death by her twin brother, Lee Anthony Spradlin. She will be lovingly remembered by her parents, Charles Herbert and Wanda Lee Spradlin of Versailles and her brother, Charles Thomas Spradlin. Jennifer also leaves behind many beloved friends. Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 5:00 pm on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Those attending the visitation are reminded to follow social distancing guidelines and face coverings are required. Private Funeral Services will be held with interment at Lexington Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Woodford Humane Society, PO Box 44, Versailles, KY 40383 or Bluegrass Hospice Care Navigators, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Jennifer’s tribute wall at www.BlackburnandWard.com
.