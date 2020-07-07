Jennifer Shivel-Caperton, 58, passed away on July 1st, 2020. Born in Berea, KY, on January 20th, 1962, Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Marjorie Shivel of Brodhead, KY. She is survived by her four daughters, Megan Gilpin of Stafford, VA, Brooke Caperton of Clearwater, FL, Haley Thompson of Georgetown, KY, and Sara Caperton of London, KY. Jennifer graduated from EKU with her nursing degree in 1983 and worked for various organizations to include Berea Hospital, Marymount Hospital in London, Seton Home Health in London, Christian Care Center in Corbin, and for the State Department.