1/1
Jennifer Shivel-Caperton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer Shivel-Caperton, 58, passed away on July 1st, 2020. Born in Berea, KY, on January 20th, 1962, Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Marjorie Shivel of Brodhead, KY. She is survived by her four daughters, Megan Gilpin of Stafford, VA, Brooke Caperton of Clearwater, FL, Haley Thompson of Georgetown, KY, and Sara Caperton of London, KY. Jennifer graduated from EKU with her nursing degree in 1983 and worked for various organizations to include Berea Hospital, Marymount Hospital in London, Seton Home Health in London, Christian Care Center in Corbin, and for the State Department.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved