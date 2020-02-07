|
38, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Survivors are her father, Richard Smith, Georgetown; her mother, Mable and Dan Sandusky, Lexington; three sons, Kyle Frazier, Dylan Frazier and Tyler Gibson Jr., all of Lexington; and three daughters, Dani Hodge, Skyler Gibson and Sophia Gibson, all of Lexington. Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Saturday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 7, 2020