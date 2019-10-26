Home

Jerald Rose Obituary
Jerald Rose, 85, husband to Anne Walker Rose, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 in Georgetown. He was born August 6, 1934 in Greenville, Kentucky to the late Austin and Lucille Brown Rose. He served in the US Army and was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Georgetown. Jerald worked for over 27 years with the youth in our community as the 4H Extension Agent in Scott County. Jerald is survived by his wife Ann, two grandchildren, Wesley Brisbay and Ashley Brisbay, both of Georgetown and a great granddaughter, Aaliyah Cleaver. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Cheryl Phillips and Cindy Brisbay. A Memorial Visitation for family and friends will begin at 12 noon, Monday, October 28, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a Memorial Service beginning at 1pm with Dr. Greg Earwood officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery. A memory or words of condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 26, 2019
