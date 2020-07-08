1/1
Jeremy Chad Gibbons
Jeremy Chad Gibbons, 49 and husband of Stephanie Mullins Gibbons passed away July 4, 2020. A proud Harlan County native, he was born to Wayne and Karen Hogg Gibbons on April 20, 1971 in Benham, KY. He was a member of Cumberland Christian Church, Cumberland, KY. Jeremy was loving, jovial, an all-around great man who was a very avid UK fan and valued his family above all. A respiratory therapist of 26 years, his most recent workplace was Baptist Health-Lexington. In addition to his loving wife and parents, he is survived by his son Andrew Chad Gibbons; daughter Carlie Alexandra Gibbons; and brother Darrin (Janine) Gibbons. A private graveside service will occur Thursday at Lexington Cemetery. www.milwardfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 8, 2020.
