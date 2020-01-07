|
HIGGINBOTHAM Jeri Welsh, 63, of Lexington, KY passed away New Year's Eve at Saint Joseph Hospital. She was born March 18, 1956 in Baltimore, MD. She was the daughter of the late Clarence Henry Mellott and Marietta Millar Neff. Jeri was a 1974 graduate of Fort Ashby High School. She then attended Bethany College to obtain her BS in Biology in 1978. After a couple years, she returned to school to obtain her MS and PhD in Botany from University of North Carolina in 1987. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Sam; her two sons John & Woody (Brooklyn); sister, Sue Long; Niece, Andrea Bishop; Nephew, Charles Long. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 7, 2020