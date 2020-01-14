Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Jerome Campbell Allen Obituary
63, joined his son (Stephen M. Allen), his parents (Wanda and Pornell Allen) and his siblings (Doug Rhodus, Donna, Robert, and Daryel Allen) with our heavenly Father Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:44am at Bluegrass Hospice Care in St. Joseph Hospital. Mr. Allen is survived by his daughter, Katherann Y. Baber (Scott); son, Dr. Charles P. Allen (Lauren); their mother, Deborah K. Mantle (Kevin); daughter-in-law, Mandi Allen; grandchildren, James Banks, Hannah Allen, Ethan Allen, Emily Baber, Haleigh Allen, Chase Baber, Samantha Allen, Matthew Allen; 2 sisters, Cheryl Haire-Garrett and Wanell Halcomb; a brother, Larry Allen; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members. A special “Thank you” to those family members, friends, nurses and doctors for all the help, support, time, thoughts and prayers for both Mr. Allen and family during this time. A celebration of life service will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Road on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 7:30 PM. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. Contributions suggested to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 14, 2020
