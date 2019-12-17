|
Jerry Keith Abrams, 65, at Thomson Hood Veterans Center, Wilmore, Kentucky, formerly of Danville passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Born in Richmond, Indiana on June 23, 1954 to the late Kermit Abrams and Virgie Lakes Johns. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by two daughters, Ciara and Haylee Abrams, three sisters, Brenda Willoughby Brown (Ronnie), Angie Howard (Matt) and Sondra Horning (Charles), the mother of his children, Dawn LaBelle, numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by a brother, Leroy Abrams. Services will be 10:00 AM Friday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Jerry and the Abrams family. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Thomson Hood Veterans Center. Online guestbook at Bettsandwestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 17, 2019