ANDERSON Jerry, 77, Lawyer and husband of 54 years to Barbara Fravel Anderson, died Friday, May 24, 2019 while riding on his tractor on his beloved farm. He was born July 8, 1941 in Salyersville, KY to the late Rhetta and D.C. Anderson. In addition to his wife, Barbara, survivors include two daughters, Wendy Anderson and Robin Anderson; granddaughter, Devin Saulnier; brother, Terry Ryan Anderson; niece, Katie Anderson; nephew, Patrick Ryan Anderson; and Roscoe the dog. Jerry grew up in Eastern Kentucky. He graduated from Montgomery County High School. He moved to Lexington in 1959 and attended the University of Kentucky, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. He worked on Hal Price Headley's Farm while in college. He obtained a real estate brokers license in law school. He graduated law school at 23 in 1965 with a juris doctorate degree. He was President of the Young Democrats. He began practice in the firm Keller Shuffett, Kenton and Anderson. Jerry was a trial lawyer and tried his last case in April 2019. Jerry was a member of The Lexington Tennis Club and an owner of the former Bluegrass Tennis Club. His daughter, Wendy was a state tennis champion and played for the University of Tennessee; his daughter, Robin was on the Henry Clay swim team which won the state championship and she swam for Wildcat Aquatics. She played tennis for St. Leo College in Florida. She is currently a Captain in the Hillsborough Sheriff's Dept. in Tampa, FL. Jerry water skied, biked and snow skied. He was President of the Lexington Ski and Sport Club from May 2018-May 2019. Jerry practiced law in Lexington and many Eastern Kentucky counties. He met with clients the day he died. Jerry enjoyed travelling with his wife Barbara. His wife and family were his greatest rewards. A Memorial Service will be held 6 pm Fri., May 31 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation will be 3 pm Fri. until the service time. In lieu of flowers, he favored NPR Richmond, KET and Woodstock Animal Foundation. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2019