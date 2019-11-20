|
Jerry Randall Barnett, 79, of Thompson Hood Veterans Center, died Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born in Owensboro, Kentucky on October 4, 1940, one of five siblings to the late James Allen and Virginia Raymond Barnett. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by one son, Randy Barnett, two daughters, Jerrilyn Smith and Rhonda Johnson, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Services will be 11:00 AM Friday, November 22, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Online guestbook available at Bettsandwestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 20, 2019