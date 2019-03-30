Resources More Obituaries for Jerry Cheatham Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jerry Cheatham

Obituary Flowers Jerry Cheatham, 71, died Friday, March 29, 2019 at his residence in Bagdad Kentucky. He was a member of Beechridge Baptist Church. He was a retired commercial construction superintendant and a missionary to Haiti for over 20 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Myrtle Pinkston Cheatham, his sister and brother-in-law, Imogene & Ken Hopkins, his brother-in-law, Harold Whitmore and 2 nephews. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dianne Skeans Cheatham, of Bagdad; his son, James Cheatham (Lauren), of Houston, TX; his daughter, Jessica Martin (Joseph), of Louisville; his sisters, Mabel Whitmore, of Indiana, Barbara Lyons (Tom), of Campbellsville, Shirley Satterly (Danny), of Harrodsburg, and Brenda Cooksey (Bucky) of Willisburg. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky, with Rev. Chuck Umholtz officiating. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Burial will be at Beechridge Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries