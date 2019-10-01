|
|
HARPER Jerry L., 78, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. Jerry was born March 26, 1941 to the late John and Mabel (Flagg) Harper in Jasper, Missouri. Jerry served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army. He was wed to Mary Lyman on May 6, 1983 and together they celebrated 36 years of marriage. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Mary; daughter, Kymberly (James) Blackwell; grandchildren, Philip Blackwell and Jessica (Thomas) Alkemeyer, and sister, Violet Spencer. In addition to his parents, seven brothers and sisters preceded Jerry in death. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mr. Harper's arrangements. His family and close friends observed a private celebration of Jerry's life. In honor of his legacy, the family of Mr. Harper would like memorial donations directed to the Lexington Humane Society. To share a remembrance of Jerry or offer condolences to his family, please visit www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 1, 2019