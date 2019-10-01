Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Harper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Harper Obituary
HARPER Jerry L., 78, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. Jerry was born March 26, 1941 to the late John and Mabel (Flagg) Harper in Jasper, Missouri. Jerry served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army. He was wed to Mary Lyman on May 6, 1983 and together they celebrated 36 years of marriage. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Mary; daughter, Kymberly (James) Blackwell; grandchildren, Philip Blackwell and Jessica (Thomas) Alkemeyer, and sister, Violet Spencer. In addition to his parents, seven brothers and sisters preceded Jerry in death. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mr. Harper's arrangements. His family and close friends observed a private celebration of Jerry's life. In honor of his legacy, the family of Mr. Harper would like memorial donations directed to the Lexington Humane Society. To share a remembrance of Jerry or offer condolences to his family, please visit www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.