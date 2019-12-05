|
|
|
Jerry Lee Shaw, 74, husband to Margie Grimes Shaw, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Jerry was born on February 8, 1945 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Garvin and Jewell Coffee Shaw. He was a member of Central Church of God, loved golf, fishing, camping, dancing and singing, and spending time with his family, and most of all making memories with his family. Jerry was a safety and compliance director for Trans Freight, and retired as a manger from Republic Diesel in the Lexington office. Along with his wife, Margie, he is survived by children, Marcella Shaw Martin (Jimmy Martin), Troy Alan Shaw (Laurie Walters), and Timothy Alen Shaw (Brandy Shaw), all of Georgetown, Kentucky; grandchildren, Amber Shaw, Coty Shaw, Jessica Taylor, Megan Zirbes, and John Blake Martin; 11 great grandchildren; and brother, Robert Shaw of Louisville, Kentucky. Jerry was preceded in death by brother, William "Bill" Shaw, formerly from Louisville, Kentucky. Memorial visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 12:00pm - 2:00 pm and memorial service beginning at 2:00 pm, all at Central Church of God, 224 New Coleman Lane, Georgetown, Kentucky, with Rev. Sam Glenn officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 5, 2019