|
|
|
, 68 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. Born in Lexington, KY on January 15, 1951, he was a retired UPS driver and farmer, and an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a loyal member of Freedom Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He loved the Bible and decorating for Vacation Bible School. He was a member of the American Legion, and was a 33rd Degree Mason. He dearly loved his grandchildren and enjoyed working on cars and farming. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Patricia McKinney Moore; his son, Slade Moore of Mt. Vernon; his grandchildren, Karisa, Evan, and Colton Moore; three sisters, Joanne McClure and husband Ralph and Debbie Moore, both of Mt. Vernon, and Brenda Cottrell and husband Darrell of Brodhead; and a sister-in-law, Melba Moore also of Mt. Vernon. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ella Moore; his father, Homer Simpson; his mother and father-in-law, Bill and Gladys McKinney; and three brothers, James Moore, Jr., Tommy Simpson, and Jeffery Moore. Funeral services for Mr. Moore will be conducted Thursday, August 15 at 1:00 PM at Freedom Baptist Church by Bro. Barry Hurst. Burial will follow in Freedom Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home from 6:00 to 9:00 PM Wednesday and after 11:00 AM Thursday at the church. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mr. Moore’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 14, 2019