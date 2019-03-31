Resources More Obituaries for Jerry Stafford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jerry N. Stafford

86, of Wheatley, KY died Weds., March 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. He was born in Wheatley, Owen County, KY on June 2, 1932. He was the owner of Growers Tobacco Warehouse in Carrollton, KY and a farmer. He is survived by his wife; Sandra "Sandy" Jones Stafford, two daughters; Kathy B. (Tommy) Williams of Wheatley, KY and Tami Baxter (Greg) Kever of Lexington, KY, six grandchildren; Maggie (Colin) Bond of Lexington, KY, Joe (Desiree) Williams of Wheatley, KY, Sam Kever of Lexington, KY and Andy Kever of Richmond, KY; a great grandchild, AnnaKate Williams of Wheatley, KY. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Evan Rees Kever, his parents, Walker L. and Margaret J. Rees Stafford, a sister, Helen Pike and three brothers, Rex Dean Stafford, James Rees Stafford and Walker Lee Stafford. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Family Worship Center in Carrollton, KY. Visitation will be at the church 5:00 - 8:00 P.M., Friday, April 5, 2019 and 9:00 - 10:00 A.M., Saturday, April 6, 2019. Burial will be in the Owenton (KY) Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: or Worldwide Hearts and Hands. Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in Carrollton, KY is entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019