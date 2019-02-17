|
75, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born on July 22, 1943 he was the son of the late Olvie Vanderpool and Roger Reed. He graduated from Garrett County High School and served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Reed was a member of the Masons as well as the Shriners. He was a Child Advocate for South Central KS MHA. He is survived by his son, James Alexander Reed; former wife and special friend, Creasa Reed Rigsby; sister, Priscilla Tussey; brother, Gary Reed; and friend, Jimmie Lee Lewis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Reed. Services will be 10AM Mon. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home- Main Street. Burial will take place at 2:30PM Camp Nelson National Cemetery on Tuesday. Visitation will be held 5-7PM Sun. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Thomson-Hood Veterans Center, 100 Veterans Dr, Wilmore, KY 40390.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 17, 2019