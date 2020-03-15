|
|
|
59 of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, March 15, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. He was born in Louisville, KY on July 27, 1960 the son of Homer Newberry Reynolds and Lucille Carnes Maupin Reynolds. He had been an electrician for A1A Electric. He is survived by a son, Jerry Allen Reynolds of Harrodsburg; a daughter, Amanda Stratton and husband Daniel, also of Harrodsburg; two grandchildren, Shiann Stratton and Searra Stratton; five brothers, James Reynolds and wife Sandy of Lexington, Lester Miller and wife Jennifer of Somerset, Timothy Miller, Jr. of Mt. Vernon, Ernest Miller of Crab Orchard, and Robert Miller of Brodhead; and four sisters, Betty Lock and husband Daniel of Somerset, Kathy Baird of Pineville, Sandra Miller of Georgia, and Lawana Begley of Mt. Vernon. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Janet Kidd. He was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister. Funeral services for Mr. Reynolds will be conducted Tuesday, March 17 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Robert Miller. Burial will follow in Cresthaven Memorial Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 11:00 AM Tuesday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Reynolds’ online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 15, 2020