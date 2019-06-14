|
YOCUM Jerry R., 71, husband of Virginia Yocum, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Born in Stanford, KY, he was a son of the late Sherman Clell Yocum and Margie Stidham Yocum Day. He was co-owner of Yocum's Roofing of Lexington for 35 years and was a Marine veteran. Survivors are his stepchildren, J.J. (Stephanie) Newsome, Tammy (Spencer) Thomas, Vincent Michael Prisella and Sonja Jo (Scott) Newman; two sisters, Nancy (Gene) Wiles and Kathy Brewer; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Gary (Thelma) Yocum and Randy Ray Yocum. He was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Reed Yocum Jr., his stepdad, Jake Day, a sister, Diana Mae Yocum and a brother, Jimmy Yocum. Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Grandsons and Jimmy Bowling will serve as pallbearers. Honorary bearers will be, Rick Rainwater, Ray Jay and Tommy Moyers. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday. Contributions can be made to Hospice Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504.
