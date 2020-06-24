Jess Jones, II, 71, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Baptist Health in Lexington. Born April 25, 1949 in Versailles, Kentucky he was the son of the late Clay and Hazel Stewart Jones. Jess was a successful retired farmer who loved being out on the farm and helping others. Jess always took time to talk and find a connection with everyone he met. He was also bestowed the title of an Honorable Kentucky Colonel. Jess was a hard worker and a loving and caring father. Jess will be lovingly remembered by his two children, Denise Jones, Clay Jones (Melissa Baugh), brother, Willy (Sharon) Jones, niece, Lori (Josh) Devore, all of Versailles and niece, Andrea (Ben) Mackey of Barbourville. Celebration of Life Services for Jess will be planned for a later date when family and friends may gather together. As Jess’s passing was completely unexpected the family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home to help with the cost of final expenses. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Jess’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 24, 2020.