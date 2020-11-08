72 of London, passed from this life on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Corbin Health & Rehabilitation Center in Corbin. He was born in Rockcastle County, KY on May 10, 1948 the son of George and Irene Sowder Collins. He was a member of Pine Hill Holiness Church. He is survived by three brothers and a sister: Raymond and Magdalene Collins, Clifford and Patricia Collins, and Donnie and Carol Collins, all of Pine Hill, and Pauline and Ronald Warf of Maretburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Eugene Collins; and a sister, Joyce Ann Jones. Graveside services for Mr. Collins will be conducted Monday, November 9 at 11:00 AM in the Collins Family Cemetery on Piney Branch by Bro. Allen Hensley. We respectfully ask that you please honor social distancing and wear a face covering while attending the service. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com
or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home's Facebook page to view Mr. Collins' online obituary.