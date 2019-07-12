|
|
|
Jesse “Pops” Delgado, Jr., 74, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 28, 1945, the son of the late Gregoria Figuria Delgado and Jesus (Jesse) Delgado, Sr. He served in the United States Army and was a tool and die welder for Rayco Welding. Jesse was a wonderful cook and a loving father and grandfather and was “Pops” to many others. Jesse was preceded in death by his son, Jesse Delgado, III. He will be lovingly remembered by his six children, Crystal Delgado, Versailles, Jason (Jessica) Delgado, Lexington, Juan (Christine) Delgado, Versailles, Cheryl Delgado (Roberto), Lexington, Steven (Lori) Delgado, Paris, Cynthia Delgado, Versailles, mother of his children, Donna Guerrero, Versailles, and many grandchildren. Private family services were held. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 12, 2019