Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
HOLLINGSWORTH Jesse Jr., 56, of Lexington passed unexpectedly on Tues, July 16. Jesse is survived by his father, Jesse Hollingsworth Sr., with whom he shared a very special bond, three sisters, Beverly Middleton, Sherry Rayburn (Kenny), and Patty Hostetler, one brother, Charlie Hostetler, and his lifelong best friend, Wayne Howard. Jesse was a free spirit and lived life to the fullest. He had an adventurous soul with a passion for his Harley, music, and fun with friends. He was very much loved and respected by all the lives he touched. Funeral Services will be 12:00 PM, Mon, July 22 at Kerr Brothers- Main St. Visitation will be held Sunday, 5-8 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 19, 2019
