HOLLINGSWORTH Jesse Jr., 56, of Lexington passed unexpectedly on Tues, July 16. Jesse is survived by his father, Jesse Hollingsworth Sr., with whom he shared a very special bond, three sisters, Beverly Middleton, Sherry Rayburn (Kenny), and Patty Hostetler, one brother, Charlie Hostetler, and his lifelong best friend, Wayne Howard. Jesse was a free spirit and lived life to the fullest. He had an adventurous soul with a passion for his Harley, music, and fun with friends. He was very much loved and respected by all the lives he touched. Funeral Services will be 12:00 PM, Mon, July 22 at Kerr Brothers- Main St. Visitation will be held Sunday, 5-8 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 19, 2019