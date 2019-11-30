|
94, widower of Sylvia Tevis, passed away Wednesday November 20th in Texas. Mr. Tevis was born in Winchester KY. He was a World War II veteran, lived most of his life in Lexington KY where he retired from IBM after 30 years. He leaves behind two daughters, Pamela Wickline and Deborah (Huite) Carter; three grandchildren, Jonathan Wickline, Jessica (Damon) Suhler and Andrew Carter and five great grandchildren, Ashley Wickline, Haley Wickline, Brenna Suhler, Elliott Suhler and Erin Suhler. A funeral service was held in Round Rock, Texas. Mr. Tevis will be interred at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens in Nicholasville Kentucky. He was loved dearly by his family and will be greatly missed.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 30, 2019