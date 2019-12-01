Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Tevis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse J. Tevis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse J. Tevis Obituary
94, widower of Sylvia Tevis, passed away Wednesday November 20th in Texas. Mr. Tevis was born in Winchester KY. He was a World War II veteran, lived most of his life in Lexington KY where he retired from IBM after 30 years. He leaves behind two daughters, Pamela Wickline and Deborah (Huite) Carter; three grandchildren, Jonathan Wickline, Jessica (Damon) Suhler and Andrew Carter and five great grandchildren, Ashley Wickline, Haley Wickline, Brenna Suhler, Elliott Suhler and Erin Suhler. A funeral service was held in Round Rock, Texas. Mr. Tevis will be interred at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens in Nicholasville Kentucky. He was loved dearly by his family and will be greatly missed.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -